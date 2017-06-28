The San Michele home, an NGO in Brakpan that cares for psychiatric patients, says it is back in court on Wednesday after the Gauteng Health Department failed to pay its subsidies over the last three months. It says the Southern Gauteng High Court ruled in its favor last week with costs to the department, yet the monies have not been paid despite having a 36-month agreement with the department. Breakfast show host Xolani Gwala also got a response from Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa.
San Michele administrator Marius Bosman says he is afraid that this will result in another Esidimeni tragedy
