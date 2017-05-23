Red Tape hampering Business

Xolani speaks to Operations Director for Intergrate Immigrations, Bjorn van Niekerk who commented that there are no problems with travelers from the continent coming in to SA to conduct business. He said that the problem is when people want to establish business in SA. They often get frustrated by red tape
