Eskom Saga & AmaBhungane & Daily Maverick #GuptaLeaks

1 June 2017 11:03 AM

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, Deputy Editor at Financial mail on the issue of Eskom and Brian Molefe says "He has no hope that the investigation will yield any results. He said Eskom has undergone at least 7 investigations over the past 7 years and none of them have yielded any results because the people that are supposed to act are the same people accused of the corruption. On the issue of AmaBhungane & Daily Maverick #GuptaLeaks story Sam Sole, Senior Investigative Journalist at Amabhungane centre for investigative Journalism, said that the magnitude of the information they have on the Guptas is on the scale of Wikileaks which would equate several hundred gigabytes of internal communication between people within Gupta organisation.