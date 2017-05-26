ANC Stalwarts attempt again to recall President Zuma

26 May 2017 10:14 AM

Xolani speaks to ANC Stalwart Frank Chikane said Rev Frank Chikane said that the leadership crisis in the country, expected the NEC (highest decision-maker) to change the trajectory that is destroying the movement and that they need to deal with the challenges the organisation is facing at the NEC meeting. Then political analyst Prof. Somadoda Fikeni explained that he doesn’t think they will be able to avoid talking about the issues the stalwarts raised in the NEC. They may not succeed however and perhaps have a shot at forcing the hand of the ANC to accept the report into state capture.