Cyber Attacks are imminent

15 May 2017 10:08 AM

Xolani speaks to Guy Golan- CEO of Perfomenta Group a cyber security company and said that the ransomware attack is tantamount to war where over 200 000 computers can get attacked within a matter of a couple of hours.Whether you’re an individual or company, if you get an email you don’t recognise - don’t double click on familiar emails. If you open an email you deem safe, read with discretion and with awarenes