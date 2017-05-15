Cyber Attacks are imminent

Xolani speaks to Guy Golan- CEO of Perfomenta Group a cyber security company and said that the ransomware attack is tantamount to war where over 200 000 computers can get attacked within a matter of a couple of hours.Whether you’re an individual or company, if you get an email you don’t recognise - don’t double click on familiar emails. If you open an email you deem safe, read with discretion and with awarenes
