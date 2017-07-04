Former CEO of KPMG speaks out about his resignation

4 July 2017 10:27 AM

Former CEO of KPMG, Moses Kgosana speaks to Xolani following his resignation from the Alexander Forbes board amid Gupta leaks which linked him to Atul Gupta during the time when KPMG were auditors of and advisors to the Oakbay Group entities owned by the Gupta family. According to investigative journalism unit AmaBhungane, the Guptas allegedly laundered money in the region of R30 million earmarked for the Free State Dairy project through their company, Linkway Trading (Pty) Ltd, and KPMG allowed for the money to account for their 2013 lavish wedding as a "business expense".