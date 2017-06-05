Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says “she has written a letter to the DA federal Executive council explaining why she shouldn’t be suspended from the party from the party”. She also said “she cannot admit guilt before a trial, she needs to be given the right to state her case”. She says “the hearing needs to be fair in terms of the DA’s rules before she is found guilty. She says “In South Africa SA we are not ready for this crucial debate on how we re purpose aspects of colonialism”.
“I need to be given the right to state my case”-Helen Zille
