Blade calls for a more militant Cosatu

30 May 2017 10:35 AM

Xolani speaks to SACP General secretary Blade Nzimande who spoke to me about his passionate speech at the Cosatu meeting yesterday. He reiterated that his speech comes during a time of need for a more militant Cosatu to stand up to correct some of the issues that concern the alliance partners. Most significantly, Nzimande compared Zuma’s regime to Thabo Mbeki’s, noting a lack consultation and tendency to centralise power in the government that they did not like about the leadership style of Mbeki.