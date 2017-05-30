Blade calls for a more militant Cosatu

Xolani speaks to SACP General secretary Blade Nzimande who spoke to me about his passionate speech at the Cosatu meeting yesterday. He reiterated that his speech comes during a time of need for a more militant Cosatu to stand up to correct some of the issues that concern the alliance partners. Most significantly, Nzimande compared Zuma’s regime to Thabo Mbeki’s, noting a lack consultation and tendency to centralise power in the government that they did not like about the leadership style of Mbeki.
