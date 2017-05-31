"Minister Lynn Brown has the power to refer this proclamation to the SIU"

Jason Jordan, who is the principal forensic scientist at DFIR Labs, says Lynn Brown in her capacity as Minister of Public Enterprises has the power to refer this proclamation to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). and that the state president will decide on the extent of the investigation. He also stated that the SIU is the only agency in SA that has civil litigation powers.
