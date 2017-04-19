ANC Councilors disrupt yet another event

19 April 2017 9:29 AM

Stephen speaks to Herman Mashaba the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg who spoke to us about the abandoned buildings in Johannesburg and the problem facing the city ,he says it’s because there was no focus on these hijacked buildings before and putting pressure to reclaim those buildings and to get rid of the squalor . HE Also spoke about the incident that occurred at the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) summit he was hosting at Midrand High School in which ANC councilors disrupted him from talking about the plan