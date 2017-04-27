First African Player Reaches the Majors

Gift Ngoepe, first African to play in the Major League of Baseball in the US, spoke about his hard road to being in the major league and how his family, especially his mother played a significant role in supporting his dream. His brother, Chris Ngoepe, also spoke about how proud he was of Gift.
