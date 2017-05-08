Parktown Boys Uproar

8 May 2017 10:19 AM

Xolani speaks to Nicholas Greyling ,the Chairperson of the SGB at Parktown Boys' High School where A 22­year­old waterpolo coach is accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 schoolchildren at Parktown Boys’ High. Their action sparked a call from the MEC of Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi spoke about his discontent on how the school handled the situation and their communication with the department .