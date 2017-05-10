Gauteng to allocate land to residents

10 May 2017 11:04 AM

Xolani speaks to Gauteng Mec for Human Settlement Mr Paul Mashatile who insists that the Department for Human Settlement determines who gets housing first by integrating their housing demands with that of the City of Joburg into one list. He noted that there was interference in the past with queue jumping and now controlling the list tightly. He also says that they have (since 2014) started clearing the backlog from 1996 by prioritising elderly, disabilities and military veterans.