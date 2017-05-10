Xolani speaks to Gauteng Mec for Human Settlement Mr Paul Mashatile who insists that the Department for Human Settlement determines who gets housing first by integrating their housing demands with that of the City of Joburg into one list. He noted that there was interference in the past with queue jumping and now controlling the list tightly. He also says that they have (since 2014) started clearing the backlog from 1996 by prioritising elderly, disabilities and military veterans.
Gauteng to allocate land to residents
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM