Xolani speaks to Gwede Mantashe ,Secretary General of the African National Congress about the cabinet reshuffle and startling response from the Secretary general is revealed that President Zuma is aware of unhappiness in the ranks at Cabinet changes.
ANC not happy with Decision
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM