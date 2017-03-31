EFF says SA finally captured by the Gupta’s

31 March 2017 10:06 AM

Xolani speaks to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi who reject the reshuffling of Cabinet by President Zuma. He says the reshuffle is a handover of Treasury to the Gupta family who are business partners with the President. Malusi Gigaba is a Gupta stooge that has been in the pockets of the Gupta's for quite some time. He (Gigaba) is not only under qualified to preside over our treasury but there is no distinction between him and Des van Rooyen except that he is famous.