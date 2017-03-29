Zuma only cares about himself

Xolani speaks to Prince Mashele, a Political Analyst about the Speculation is still rife on the future of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and why there is still no reason of the sudden cancellation of Treasury’s roadshow. He put’s things into perspective.
