Xolani speaks to Rob Dower, Chief Operating Officer, Allan Gray about their business relations with Net 1 and the result of possibly profiting from the Social grant crisis, which is awaiting the outcome of a Constitutional Court judgement to determine the way forward, Allan Gray has been accused of investing into Net1 to profit from the social grant crisis. Allan Gray has since launched an investigation.
Allan Gray responds to Social Grant Crisis
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
