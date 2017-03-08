Eye Witness recounts what happened at OR Tambo Heist

Xolani speaks to Thabo A 702 caller working at OR Tambo airport, Thabo (not his real name), says he was at the airport when the robbery happened. He says it occurred during the time when police were changing shifts and he alleges that airport employees are involved.
