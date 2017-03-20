Xolani speaks to Nathi Mncube – Spokesperson, Office of the Chief Justice about the break in the office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, what measures have been put in place .Xolani then asks Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane, Acting national police commissioner about his a multidisciplinary team involved in the matter and we also ask about the latest arrest in the OR Tambo heist .
Security measures under the spotlight
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
12 January 2018 6:59 AM