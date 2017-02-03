Xolani speaks to Shaun Shelly a Policy,Advocacy and Human right Manager for TB HIV care and Researcher at University Pretoria about the Nyaope addicts involved in Bluetooth with the distributing clean needles to curb the spread of HIV.
