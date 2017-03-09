PRASA Board is Dismantled

9 March 2017 10:15 AM

Xolani speaks to Dikeledi Magadzi, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport about resolving an inquiry into governance challenges at PRASA with the Chairperson saying there was no sense that the board was in control of anything. The Chairperson expressed her dissatisfaction with the board’s focus on investigating corruption. We also got a response from Dr.Popo Molefe Chairperson of the PRASA board on his way forward following Transport Minister Dipuo Peters decision to dissolve the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).