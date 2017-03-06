Bungling of Sassa grants

6 March 2017 10:32 AM

Xolani speaks to Serge Belamant, Net1 and Cash Paymaster Services CEO about this new contract and what actually has been put in place .Following this we had Lumka Oliphant, Spokesperson for the Department of Social Development who we wanted to get a response from regarding the debacle over yesterday’s press conference but she came on refusing to speak English on the station and we had to cut the interview off.