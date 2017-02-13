Xolani speaks to Johanna Mapeko - Resident and community activist in Rosettenville about what is going on in the community and the bribery that is taking place in broad daylight with the police. We furthermore get Captain Kay Makhubela, Saps spokesperson to give us exactly what the police are doing about the drug and prostitution issues in Rosettenville.
Rosentenville is on Fire
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM