Rosentenville is on Fire

13 February 2017 10:01 AM

Xolani speaks to Johanna Mapeko - Resident and community activist in Rosettenville about what is going on in the community and the bribery that is taking place in broad daylight with the police. We furthermore get Captain Kay Makhubela, Saps spokesperson to give us exactly what the police are doing about the drug and prostitution issues in Rosettenville.