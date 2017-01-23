23 January 2017 10:15 AM

Xolani speaks to Thandi Smith, Head of Policy Media Monitoring Africa about the rise of fake news becoming problematic for democracy . Over this past weekend, three media organisations including 702 were targeted. Fake twitter accounts of 702, the Sunday Times and the Huffington Post emerged, posting false and misleading information including purporeted stories about the Finance Minister Pravin Gordan and others.