25 September 2018 9:14 PM

Guest: Janine Myburgh, President at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Visa relaxed & impact on tourism The Home Affairs Department says it will simplify the rules of the travel for foreign national children. These amendments are in line with recommendations by the inter-ministerial committee on immigration regulations. The minister says an international travel advisory will be issued next month to announce the changes affecting children. Gigaba says traveling South African minors are still required to prove parental consent when traveling outside the country.