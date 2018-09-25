Guest: Zainulabideen van der Schyff – Public Relations Officer and CPF, Kensington, Cape Town Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Total Shutdown CPF's from throughout the Cape Flats got involved and once again police responded with over whelming force and arrested numerous protestors.
