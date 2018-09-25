The Koketso Sachane Show

Another march on the cards


Guest: John Cloete, Co-Founder and Director - The United Public Safety Front Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Another march on the cards

Grant Powell the Stunt man

Grant Powell the Stunt man

29 October 2018 10:34 PM
Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi

16 October 2018 10:58 PM
Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

16 October 2018 10:44 PM
Male infertility

Male infertility

16 October 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

16 October 2018 9:13 PM
NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

16 October 2018 8:51 PM
EFF defends Floyd

EFF defends Floyd

16 October 2018 8:33 PM
PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

15 October 2018 10:58 PM
Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

15 October 2018 10:17 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS

Win 1 of 10 summer hampers with KAMERS on 702.

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
New rules to apply when Electoral Amendment Bill becomes law
New rules to apply when Electoral Amendment Bill becomes law

Among other things, the bill makes it illegal for public funds to be used in campaigns and makes sure that voters whose addresses aren’t yet on the voters roll will still be able to cast a ballot.
Court rules against 9 NC expelled ANC councillors
Court rules against 9 NC expelled ANC councillors

The party took action against them after they voted against fellow party members and then-Mayor Mangaliso Matika.
Cele: 'Anti-gang unit has made 119 arrests since launch'
Cele: 'Anti-gang unit has made 119 arrests since launch'

Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole addressed the media and various community organisations in Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us