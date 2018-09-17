17 September 2018 9:36 PM

Guest: Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, Political analyst Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: COSATU conference Cosatu’s 13th National Congress kicked off today and a new leadership will be elected for the trade union federation. It is expected that Cosatu will also discuss its support of the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) ahead of next year’s elections. Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali says they are going to discuss its support for the ANC, however, more importantly, will be the organizational matters and how they intend to reposition the organization.