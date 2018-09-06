The Koketso Sachane Show

Trump reacts to NY Times Op-Ed.


Guest: Brookes Spector | Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick.

Grant Powell the Stunt man

Grant Powell the Stunt man

29 October 2018 10:34 PM
Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi

16 October 2018 10:58 PM
Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

16 October 2018 10:44 PM
Male infertility

Male infertility

16 October 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

16 October 2018 9:13 PM
NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

16 October 2018 8:51 PM
EFF defends Floyd

EFF defends Floyd

16 October 2018 8:33 PM
PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

15 October 2018 10:58 PM
Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

15 October 2018 10:17 PM
Features
Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at Work
Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at Work

Showcasing GDARD's efforts to radically modernise and transform agriculture, environment and rural development.

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
Win
Dish it up with Karan Beef and 702
Dish it up with Karan Beef and 702

Tell us what combination would make your perfect holiday and you could win R3 000 in cash with 702 and Karan Beef
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS

Win 1 of 10 summer hampers with KAMERS on 702.

Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession
Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter expanded by 2.2% quarter on quarter.

DA ready to take land report to court if passed by National Assembly
DA ready to take land report to court if passed by National Assembly

The National Assembly will consider the report which recommends a constitutional amendment for possible adoption on Tuesday afternoon.
Court hears convicted child killer Saunders hasn't taken responsibility
Court hears convicted child killer Saunders hasn't taken responsibility

Probation officer Jeremy Kessie says during his assessment of the convicted child rapist and murderer, Saunders maintained he did not intend to kill Courtney Pieters.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us