23 August 2018 9:38 PM

In studio with Dr Deon Snyman The Restitution Foundation is a Cape Town based non-profit organisation that promotes socio-economic justice, healing and reconciliation through restitution. In February 2002 a small group of concerned people from diverse backgrounds started to meet to deliberate on the lack of leadership within the church and broader South African society in mobilising the country towards restitution. This group established the Restitution Foundation to act as a catalyst for restitution both within the church and South Africa.