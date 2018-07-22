Gangs and life in Ocean View

22 July 2018 10:29 PM

Guest: Govan Whittles | Reporter at Mail & Guardian. Ocean View has been making headlines for being the most gang infested community in the Cape Flats with drugs, robbery, mugging and killings terrorizing the community daily. There are regular echoes of gunshots in Ocean View which left residents scared to leave their homes and children too scared to play outside. This has been going on for far too long and it appears that nothing is being done to bring stability, safety and security to the people of Ocean View. Mail & Guardian reporter Govan Whittle has written an investigative piece covering the gansterism and life in Ocean View. He is on the line to tell us all about it.