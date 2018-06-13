TheTotalShutdown

13 June 2018 9:04 PM

Guest: Lesley Ncube / On the 1st of August 2018, a day that marks the beginning of women's month, women from all sectors of South Africa will shut down the country in protest against gender-based violence. Women in Lesotho and Botswana will also form part of the mass action. We have nothing to celebrate. Every week we receive multiple reports of women who have been brutally murdered, kidnapped, or abused, and there is no sense of urgency from our leaders to find ways in which society can tackle this violence. Women, children, gender non-conforming people (GNC), and the LGBTQIA+ keep dying at the hands of men in South Africa and something needs to be done. This is a national crisis. We call on all women to stay away from work and join the protest on the 1st of August 2018 in their respective provinces, Universities, and colleges. A memorandum of demands will be handed over to government on the day of the shutdown with clear actions. Further information will be shared about the protest action over the following weeks.