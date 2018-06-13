TheTotalShutdown

The Koketso Sachane Show

Guest: Lesley Ncube / On the 1st of August 2018, a day that marks the beginning of women's month, women from all sectors of South Africa will shut down the country in protest against gender-based violence. Women in Lesotho and Botswana will also form part of the mass action. We have nothing to celebrate. Every week we receive multiple reports of women who have been brutally murdered, kidnapped, or abused, and there is no sense of urgency from our leaders to find ways in which society can tackle this violence. Women, children, gender non-conforming people (GNC), and the LGBTQIA+ keep dying at the hands of men in South Africa and something needs to be done. This is a national crisis. We call on all women to stay away from work and join the protest on the 1st of August 2018 in their respective provinces, Universities, and colleges. A memorandum of demands will be handed over to government on the day of the shutdown with clear actions. Further information will be shared about the protest action over the following weeks.

Grant Powell the Stunt man

29 October 2018 10:34 PM
Jamal Khashoggi

16 October 2018 10:58 PM
Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

16 October 2018 10:44 PM
Male infertility

16 October 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

16 October 2018 9:13 PM
NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

16 October 2018 8:51 PM
EFF defends Floyd

16 October 2018 8:33 PM
PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

15 October 2018 10:58 PM
Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

15 October 2018 10:17 PM
EWN Headlines
Zimbabwe’s $53m compensation for white farmers questioned
Zimbabwe’s $53m compensation for white farmers questioned

Around 4,000 white farmers lost land in the reform programme launched 18 years ago, and are said to be owed up to $9 billion.

DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor Bobani
DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor Bobani

DA says they laying charges based on reports that Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises are given preferential payment before the job is done.

Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed
Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed

Mangena will be kept in custody at the Randfontein police station while his co-accused will be remanded at the nearest correctional services facility.
