Guest: Theo Layne, City Of Cape Town Fire & Rescue Services - Spokesperson Host: Koketso Sachance, Koketso Sachane Show Topic: Macassar building torched Police are investigating a case of arson after a municipal building was set alight in Macassar this morning. It’s believed the incident was protest related.
