2 May 2018 10:07 PM

Guest: Makoma Lekalakala, Host: Koketso Sachance, Koketso Sachane Show Topic: Environmental heroes awarded Goldman Prize Environmental activist Makoma Lekalakala and Liz McDaid have just returned from San Franscisco where they received the Goldman Environmental Prize. Lekalakala and McDaid made a formidable team and developed a strategy to challenge the nuclear deal on the grounds that it had been kept secret and bypassed the legal process without public consultation or parliamentary debate which was unconstitutional. Koketso speaks to Makoma Lekalakala who explains more…