Guest: Adam Haupt, Associate Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies, UCT Topic: Kanye West’s ignorance Koketso Sachane speaks to UCT's Professor Adam Haupt on Kanye West's "slavery is a choice" statements.
Kanye West's ignorant slavery comments faces backlash
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM