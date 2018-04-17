Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi talking about their sit-in at Imperial Cargo’s office in Paarl. They were demanding the reinstatement of the company’s 14 employees who took part in a protest against the Labour Bill and the minimum wage‚ among other things‚ outside parliament‚ last Thursday.
Sit-in at Imperial Cargo’s office
