Solidarity wants SAA placed under business rescue

8 April 2018 9:39 PM

Guest: Werner Human | Legal Representative at AfriForum. Have you heard that trade union Solidarity intends to go to court in an attempt to have national carrier South African Airways (SAA) placed under business rescue? The union said it wrote on Friday to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to invite them to join the application. In its letter Solidarity argued that SAA has been subsidised by taxpayers for too long. It added the national airline does not have "reasonable prospects" of generating growth or profits based on its recent financial performance.