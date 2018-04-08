Guest: Martin Makasi | Nyanga CPF Chair. A 28-year-old man, two teenagers and two children were sitting in a vehicle in Brown’s Farm on Tuesday when three armed men red at them before eeing the scene. The man, teenagers and a 12-year-old died on the scene, while the second child was injured and rushed to hospital.
2 arrested for Brown's Farm murders
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM