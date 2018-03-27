Counselling for pupils on 'sex list'

27 March 2018 8:35 PM

Guest: Sihle Ngobese | Spokesperson at Department Of Social Development. The latest is that the Western Cape Social Development Department is providing counselling to 31 children mentioned in the so-called “sex list”. The children whose names appear on the list are all believed to be minors who attend various schools in the Atlantis area. Social workers are working with the Western Cape Education Department to track down all the affected children, most of them girls