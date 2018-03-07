Guest: Albert Fritz | MEC for Social Development at Western Cape Government. The violent housing protest in Gugulethu has entered a second week. On Sunday, the city council’s dismantled over 50 illegal structures in the area. Yesterday, the backyard dwellers took to the streets, damaging property and vandalising cars. This led to the closure of the N2.
Gugulethu housing protest
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
