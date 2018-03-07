Ministers who lie to Parliament

Guest: Professor Ben Turok Earlier today, EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu left a parliamentary sitting after refusing to withdraw his statement calling Home Aairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. This follows Gigaba's press conference yesterday where he announced that the controversial Gupta brothers Atul and Ajay were not South African citizens. The EF later released a statement saying the minister lied. Gigaba has since backtracked someone from his initial statement.
