The Koketso Sachane Show

Weekly talk with Mqondisi


Guest: Emmanuel - Mqondisi Gumede | Joint Managing Director at FOGG. What Gemany can teach us about National Crises. Notwithstanding the In the recent past South Africa has been engulfed by crisis. Co-Determination is a partnership of workers and bosses. The Freedom Charter says the land such belong to those who work it.

Grant Powell the Stunt man

Grant Powell the Stunt man

29 October 2018 10:34 PM
Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi

16 October 2018 10:58 PM
Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

16 October 2018 10:44 PM
Male infertility

Male infertility

16 October 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

16 October 2018 9:13 PM
NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

16 October 2018 8:51 PM
EFF defends Floyd

EFF defends Floyd

16 October 2018 8:33 PM
PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

15 October 2018 10:58 PM
Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

15 October 2018 10:17 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
ANC condemns members who criticise state capture inquiry
ANC condemns members who criticise state capture inquiry

The party held a briefing outside the commission on Friday afternoon where it criticised the EFF for attacking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the inquiry.

‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane after Des Van Rooyen was appointed as finance minister, he received a message from a shocked Zuma's aide, Laleka Kaunda.
Renewed calls for chicken to be on zero-rated VAT list
Renewed calls for chicken to be on zero-rated VAT list

Non-profit organisation FairPlay told Parliament that the zero-rated list does not adequately address the nutritional concerns of the poor.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us