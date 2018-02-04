Speaking tio Kevin Brandt - EWN Repoter. This morning we learned that the Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. This follows a claim from a Vanderbijlpark business man, Anthony Faul, accusing De Lille of soliciting a R5 million bribe.
De Lille charges
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
