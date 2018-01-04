Matric results

4 January 2018 9:04 PM

Kholosa talks to Dr Nic Spaull More than 802 000 learners wrote the 2017 matric exams. Earlier this evening, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the Class of 2017 achieved a 75.6% a matric pass rate excluding progressed learners. The Free State is still the top performing province with 86.15 followed by Gauteng at 85.1%. The Western Cape is third at 82.7%. Eastern Cape and Limpopo are the least performing provinces. A total of 153 610 achieved Bachelor passes. 161,333 candidates passed with diploma passes while more than 82,000 candidates received TVET eligible passes. On gender, 73.4% of girls passed the National Senior Certicate while over 77% boys passed the National Senior Certicate in 2017.