State capture. What's that?

6 December 2017 8:52 PM

Melanie Rice talks to Andrea Gevers CEO: Ask Afrika What would you say if we told you that there’s a 77% of South Africans who’ve never heard of the term? Yup, you heard that correctly. There are citizens of this country who have no idea what some would argue is the contender for word of the year in SA. New research suggests that 77% of South Africans have not heard of the term "state capture". Researchers from the organisation Ask Afrika interviewed almost 3,000 people across a spectrum of ages and races to compile its report called The Nation’s Voice on State Capture and Corruption. Ask Afrika’s CEO Andrea Gevers says the majority of respondents believe President Jacob Zuma and the police are the most corrupt public servants.