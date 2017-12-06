The Koketso Sachane Show

State capture. What's that?


Melanie Rice talks to Andrea Gevers CEO: Ask Afrika What would you say if we told you that there’s a 77% of South Africans who’ve never heard of the term? Yup, you heard that correctly. There are citizens of this country who have no idea what some would argue is the contender for word of the year in SA. New research suggests that 77% of South Africans have not heard of the term "state capture". Researchers from the organisation Ask Afrika interviewed almost 3,000 people across a spectrum of ages and races to compile its report called The Nation’s Voice on State Capture and Corruption. Ask Afrika’s CEO Andrea Gevers says the majority of respondents believe President Jacob Zuma and the police are the most corrupt public servants.

Grant Powell the Stunt man

29 October 2018 10:34 PM
Jamal Khashoggi

16 October 2018 10:58 PM
Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

16 October 2018 10:44 PM
Male infertility

16 October 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

16 October 2018 9:13 PM
NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

16 October 2018 8:51 PM
EFF defends Floyd

16 October 2018 8:33 PM
PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

15 October 2018 10:58 PM
Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

15 October 2018 10:17 PM
