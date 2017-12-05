Speaking to Peter Flower - Director of the Water & Sanitation Department at City of Cape Town. The Cape Town city council has approved a drought charge to raise money for water projects. If approved by Treasury it will be imposed for at least three winters, starting in February. This comes as the city plans to ramp up water restrictions to level six in January. So what does level 6 water restrictions mean?
