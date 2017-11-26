Speaking to Craig-Lee Smith - EWN reporter. Khayelitsha community members and young women met with senior United Nations representatives including its deputy secretary general Amina Mohammed earlier today. They discussed challenges facing young women on a daily basis.
Rise Girls in Khayelitsha
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM