Speaking to Patrick Mngxunyeni - Town Two Ward Councillor. It's been found that alcohol abuse is a contributing factor to violence against women and children. Town Two Ward Councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni says violent crime will decrease drastically if authorities clamp down on illegal drinking spots.
16 Days of Activism
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM