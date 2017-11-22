22 November 2017 9:20 PM

Koketso Sachane talks to Mpho Kwinika President Zuma today appointed new national police commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole with immediate eect. In a statement from the Presidency, Zuma says Sithole “brings a wealth of operational as well as management experience” to the ministry. Sitole was the protection and security services divisional commissioner and will replace acting commissioner Lesetja Mothiba. The police have been without a permanent national commissioner since Riah Phiyega was suspended in October 2015.