Koketso Sachane talks to Dalton Ndongeni The Public Transport Voice is calling for an investigation into safety-related incidents, as the Western Cape recorded most fatalities and injuries in the annual safety report. The Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) 2016/2017 report said safety-related incidents in the rail environment had increased by 13% to 6379 incidents, compared with the 5520 incidents in the previous year.
Train safety-related incidents up
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM